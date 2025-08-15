New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday approved the Tatrakshak medal to five Indian Coast Guard personnel on the eve of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

The medals are in recognition of their acts of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty, and meritorious service.

The Tatrakshak medal for Gallantry was awarded to Commandant Srinivas Gadam, Junior Commandant Ankit Sharma and Rajkamal Attri.

Tatrakshak Medal: Meritorious service was awarded to Inspector General Anupam Rai and Deputy Inspector General Bibhuti Ranjan.

Meanwhile, the President extended her heartiest greetings to the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us that Independence Day and Republic Day are celebrated by every Indian with great enthusiasm. These are days that especially remind us of our being proud Indians," President Murmu said at the beginning of her address.

She remembered the horrors of 1947 partition and said that countrymen should never forget the pain inflicted due to it, adding that terrible violence was witnessed in the course of events and that the nation pays tributes to the victims of the follies of history.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, President Murmu paid tributes to the victims of the partition on the occasion of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day)."As we look back on the past, we must not forget the pain inflicted by the Partition of the country. Today we observed Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas. Terrible violence was witnessed, and millions were forced to relocate due to Partition. Today, we pay tributes to the victims of the follies of history," President Murmu said.

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947. At the exit of the British from India in August 1947, India was partitioned into two independent nation-states: India and Pakistan. The partition of India had devastated millions of lives across the Indian subcontinent. There were riots, unrest, violence, animosity, rapes, massacres, looting, starvation, and one of the largest forced mass migrations in human history that the world has ever witnessed. Millions of people suffered immense loss and endured horrific days and nights.

The provinces of Punjab and Bengal have faced the consequences of the catastrophic riots that claimed thousands of lives and left an indelible mark on the psyches of millions of people. The repercussions and trauma as a result of partition are felt and experienced to date. (ANI)

