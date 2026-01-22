New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic death of 10 Indian Army soldiers in a road accident in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The news of the death of Indian Army soldiers in a road accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers," President Murmu posted on X.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has expressed grief over the 10 brave soldiers of the Indian Army in a road accident.

He prayed for peace for the souls of the departed and for God to grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Earlier, Union Minister of State (MOS) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh extended his heartfelt condolences over the death of 10 Army personnel.

An Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district met with an accident, resulting in the deaths of 10 personnel. An equal number of personnel sustained injuries during the mishap.

The incident occurred in the Khanni Top area of Bhaderwah, prompting immediate rescue and relief operations, said official sources.

According to the White Knight Corps, the Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather."In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation, slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather, in general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," said White Knight Corps.

Soon after the accident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of 10 Army personnel in the incident.

In a post on X, LG Sinha stated that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. He further noted that 10 other soldiers who were injured in the incident have been airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families," a post by the official X handle of the LG Office said.

"In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery," the post added. (ANI)

