New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the people who lost their lives in the bus accident in Bhatinda.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and pray to God for the speedy recovery of all those injured in this accident," President Murmu posted on X.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his dismay over the bus accident in Bathinda.

"The bus accident in Bathinda is very sad. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God that the people injured in the accident recover soon and return home. Have spoken to Punjab CM Mann Saheb and, provide all possible help to all the victims and their families as soon as possible," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each eight deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

"Saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Deputy Commissioner Bathinda, Showkat Ahmad Parray, said that out of eight deceased, five have been identified and three are yet to be identified.

"8 people have died unfortunately, including a 2-year-old girl - 5 of them were in Talwandi hospital, and other three people lost their lives in the civil hospital, Bathinda. Out of eight people, 5 have been identified and three are yet to be identified. The bus was at high speed and the driver lost control... All the help that the government can do will be extended to the families," Parray said.

Amneet Kondal, SSP Bathinda, said that a total of 46 passengers were rescued.

"46 passengers were rescued. 8 deaths are confirmed as of now. The health conditions of others are normal," she said. (ANI)

