New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her grief over the death of former Odisha minister Golak Bihari Naik and said that the country had lost an "affable people's leader".

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Golak Bihari Naik, ex Minister, Govt of Odisha. He made valuable contribution for the welfare of the people and development of Odisha. In his death, we have lost an affable people's leader," a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Attend Meeting in Rajasthan, Sit at a Distance Without Talking to Each Other.

She further consoled the family of Golak Bihari Naik's family.

"My condolences to his family, friends and followers," she added.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Stand on Plea to Release Deceased Unmarried Male’s Frozen Sperm to Parents.

Former Odisha minister and ex-Udala MLA Golak Bihari Naik died in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Wednesday at 65. Naik began his political career with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and later joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2000 and 2004 as a BJP candidate from the Khunta constituency and later in 2014 from the Udala constituency as a BJD nominee.

He had served as minister of the Textiles, Fisheries and Animal Resources in the BJD-BJP coalition government.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the MLA's death.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, "I am saddened to learn about the demise of Golak Bihari Naik, former MLA of Udala. The work he did for the welfare of the people as a public representative will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)