Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday flagged off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition 2023, at the State Guest House, Koinadhara in Assam's Guwahati district.

President Murmu flagged off the expedition by handing over the Ice-Axe Baton with National Flag and Expedition Flag.

Earlier, the President inaugurated the Gaj Utsav 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that there is a very sacred relationship between nature and humanity.

The Kaziranga Gaj Utsav is an annual festival held in the national park to promote elephant conservation and protection.

It is organised jointly by the forest and tourism departments to draw attention to and find solutions to the increasing human-elephant conflict in the state.

Later on Friday, she will grace the function being organized to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Assam's Golaghat District on Thursday morning for her three-day visit to the state from April 6-8.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria received President Murmu at General Field Helipad, Bokakhat in Golaghat.

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM said on Thursday, "Welcome to Assam, Adarniya Rashtrapati ji. We are so honoured to have your august presence and blessings."

The President will also make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station on April 8. (ANI)

