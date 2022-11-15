New Delhi, November 15: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day and hoped that they will establish new dimensions of eco-friendly development by cherishing their culture. Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022: Know Date, History of Jharkhand State Formation, the Significance of the Day, and How It Is Celebrated.

Jharkhand was formed on this day in 2000 after being carved out of Bihar. Jharkhand Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wishes and SMS on Jharkhand Foundation Day.

"Johar Jharkhand! On the State Foundation Day, I extend my warm greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand! I want the people of Jharkhand to establish new dimensions of eco-friendly development by cherishing their culture, traditions and customs," the president tweeted in Hindi.

