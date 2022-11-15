Jharkhand Foundation Day is commemorated annually on November 15. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000 after the Parliament passed the Bihar Reorganization Act, 2000. The day coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. The celebration of Jharkhand Foundation Day is a day of pride and celebration for the people of the state. As we prepare for Jharkhand Day 2022, here are some Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as WhatsApp messages, greetings, Jharkhand Day wishes and SMS to celebrate the state’s formation day with your loved ones. Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022: Know Date, History of Jharkhand State Formation, the Significance of the Day, and How It Is Celebrated.

The name Jharkhand derives from the words ‘Jhar’ (forest) and ‘Khand’ (land). As per historical records, the Chhotanagpur area was segregated from the southern half of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which gave rise to another state named Jharkhand. It is the 28th state of the country. It is the fifteenth largest state of India. Jharkhand, which comprises of the Santhal Pargana and the Chhotanagpur plateau, is surrounded by the states of Bihar in the north, Uttar Pradesh in the northwest, Chhattisgarh in the west, Odisha in the south, and West Bengal in the east. Here are some Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as WhatsApp messages, greetings, Jharkhand Day wishes and SMS to celebrate the state’s formation day with family and friends.

As per historical records, the demand for a separate state was raised by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) soon after India’s independence in 1947. The agitation continued till the state was formed in the year 2000. In 1972, Binod Bihari Mahato, Shibu Soren, and A. K. Roy founded Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Nirmal Mahto founded the All Jharkhand Students Union. They led the movement for a separate state of Jharkhand.

