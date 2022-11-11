Jharkhand Foundation Day celebrates the day the state of Jharkhand was officially formed. For the longest time, Jharkhand continued to be a part of Bihar. It was only in 2000 that the state of Jharkhand was officially formed as the 28th state in India. Jharkhand Foundation Day is celebrated annually to commemorate this feat, on November 15. As we prepare to celebrate Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022 and its importance. Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2022 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Divas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

When is Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022?

Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 15. This annual observance commemorates the anniversary of the day that Bihar Reorganisation Act, 2000 was passed. This celebration coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, who was also called Bhagwan Birsa.

Significance of Jharkhand Foundation Day

Jharkhand is the fifteenth largest state of the country that holds immense importance to various aspects of India’s growth and well-being. The term Jharkhand is an amalgamation of Jhar (forest) and Khand (land). Jharkhand is known to be rich in mineral resources and people of this state mainly rely on agriculture as their key employment option, with over 80% of the population residing in rural areas. The state has an abundance of coal, iron ore, copper ore, uranium, mica, bauxite, granite, limestone, silver, graphite, magnetite, and dolomite. The celebration of Jharkhand Foundation Day is a day of pride and celebration for the people of the state who take immense pride in the history of the state.

On the occasion of Jharkhand Foundation Day, people also remember their leader, Bhagwan Bisra, who played a key role in sowing the seed of revolt amongst the people of this state. Bisra Munda played a very important part in the Indian rebellion against the British Raj and he started the Birsait faith as a challenge to the conversion activities of the British Raj and their oppression of the tribal communities. We hope that the celebration of Jharkhand Foundation Day gives you the opportunity to learn more about the state, its beauty and its significance and contribution towards India. Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022!

