New Delhi [India], May 2(ANI): President Droupadi Murmu graced an event 'Ageing with Dignity'--initiatives for the welfare of senior citizens--at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Friday, according to a statement from the President's Secretariat.

An event organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment witnessed the launch of the senior citizens' welfare portal, the virtual inauguration of senior citizens' homes, the distribution of Aids and Assistive devices, and the signing of an MoU between the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Brahmakumaris organisation.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Date: Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare Gives Big Update on Mahayuti Govt's Flagship Welfare Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that respecting parents and elders is part of our culture. It is generally seen in families that children are very comfortable with their grandparents. Elders act as emotional pillars for the family. Elders, too, remain physically and emotionally healthy when they see their family flourishing.

The President said that in today's competitive and quick-paced life, the support, inspiration, and guidance of senior citizens are extremely important for our younger generation. The wealth of experiences and knowledge that senior citizens have can help the younger generation face complex challenges.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market, Closing Bells: Share Market Closes Higher Amid Volatility; Sensex Crosses 80,000, Nifty Above 24,000, Adani Ports Jumps 4%.

She said that old age is also a stage to spiritually empower oneself, analyse one's life and actions, and live a meaningful life. Spiritually empowered senior citizens can lead the country and society towards greater prosperity and progress, said the President's Secretariat statement.

The President said that elder people are a link to the past and also guides to the future. "It is our collective responsibility as a nation to ensure that our seniors live their old age with dignity and activity," she added.

She noted that the government empowers senior citizens through various initiatives to participate actively in all aspects of life.

She urged all citizens to commit themselves to the happiness and well-being of the elderly, value their guidance and enjoy their valuable company. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)