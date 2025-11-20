Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday emphasised that the contribution of tribal communities has been instrumental in shaping India's history, as she graced the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations organised by the Chhattisgarh government at Ambikapur, Surguja.

In a post shared on X, the President said, "The contribution of tribal communities is a glorious chapter in the history of India. The development of tribal people is a priority of the Government of India. Various national-level schemes have been developed and implemented for the welfare of tribal communities."

The President joined the state-level event to honour the legacy of tribal freedom fighters, including Birsa Munda. Addressing the gathering, she reiterated the Centre's commitment towards the welfare and empowerment of tribal communities.

"The contribution of tribal communities is a glorious chapter in the history of India. The development of tribal people is a priority of the Government of India. Various national-level schemes have been developed and implemented for the welfare of tribal communities," she said.

President Murmu also congratulated the people of Chhattisgarh on the state's progress and praised its cultural and historical significance.

"I congratulate the people of Chhattisgarh for their progress. They have just celebrated the silver jubilee of state formation. I have had the honour of visiting Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birthplace (in Jharkhand) and offering my tribute. The contribution of tribal communities has been tremendous in the history of Indian. I feel very cordial after coming to Chhattisgarh. Jharkhand and Odisha are not far from Chhattisgarh," the President stated.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were present during the ceremony, which saw participation from tribal representatives and cultural groups from across the state.

Earlier today, Union Minister Tokhan Sahu welcomed the President's visit, calling it a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh. The President is currently on a three-day tour of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh from November 20-22. (ANI)

