New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 here and said reading is just not a hobby is a transformative experience.

The President noted that reading books from different languages and cultures builds bridges among regions and communities. She was happy to note that New Delhi World Book Fair has many stalls representing India's different languages, and languages of other countries. She expressed confidence that the Book Fair will enable book-lovers to access literature from around the world at one place.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: From Customised Credit Cards With INR 5 Lakh Limit for Micro-Enterprises to 2.5 Times Hiked Investment Limits, Check Key Measures That Will Bolster 1 Crore MSMEs.

The President said that apart from reading the books prescribed as part of the syllabus, school children should read different kinds of books on diverse subjects. She stated that it will help them discover their potential and capabilities and will help them become good human beings.

The theme of the Book Fair is Republic@75. The President urged people to give special importance to creation and promotion of books for children. "One of the best habits we can develop in our children is the love for reading books," she said, adding that every elder person should take it up as an important duty.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: PM Narendra Modi Hails 'People's Budget', Says Will Make Citizens Partners in Development (Watch Video).

Russia is the focus country of the book fair. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)