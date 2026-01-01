New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched the #SkillTheNation AI Challenge and virtually inaugurated the IGNOU Regional Centre and Skill Centre at Rairangpur in Odisha, underscoring the transformative potential of artificial intelligence for India's future.

Speaking at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, the President said artificial intelligence is reshaping economies and societies across the world, influencing the way people learn, work and access modern services. For a young country like India, she said, AI is not merely a technology but a powerful opportunity to drive positive and inclusive change.

Expressing happiness over students preparing themselves for a future shaped by emerging technologies, President Murmu urged them to use their knowledge and skills to serve society, address challenges and empower others. She also appreciated Members of Parliament who have completed AI learning modules, saying their efforts reflected leadership through continuous learning.

Highlighting AI as a key growth driver for the Indian economy, the President said it would play a significant role in boosting GDP, employment and productivity in the coming decade. She emphasised the importance of skills such as data science, AI engineering and data analytics in building a strong national talent pool.

President Murmu said the government, in collaboration with institutions, industry partners and academia, is working to ensure that India not only adopts advanced technologies but also shapes a responsible and inclusive technological future. She called for collective commitment to building a developed India, contributing to the vision of making the country a knowledge superpower in line with the National Education Policy.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as part of the government's ongoing efforts to prepare India's workforce for an AI-driven future. (ANI)

