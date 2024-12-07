New Delhi, December 7: President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stones for three rail lines Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani; Buramara-Chakulia; and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh; as well as for the Tribal Research and Development Centre, Dandbose Airport; and new building of Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur at Rairangpur, Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said that she has always been proud to be a daughter of this land. Responsibilities and busy schedules have never distanced her from her birthplace and its people. Rather, the love of people keeps drawing her towards them. President Droupadi Murmu Advocates Equal Opportunities for Disabled Persons in Employment, Enterprise and Economic Empowerment.

President Droupadi Murmu Lays Foundation Stones for Developmental Projects

President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stones for various developmental projects at Rairangpur, Odisha. She said that Odisha is benefitting from the remarkable transformation in the realm of railway connectivity. The President expressed confidence that these projects will… pic.twitter.com/4vtQlWhVZb — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 7, 2024

She said that the motherland remains in her thoughts and work. The pure and deep affection of the people of this region always echoes in her mind. President Murmu expressed confidence that rail projects and airport would boost transportation, commerce, and business in the region. The new hospital building with a 100-bed facility would provide better health facilities to the local people.

President Murmu said that Odisha is getting benefitted from the Purvodaya vision of the Government of India. The development of the entire region is being accelerated through various welfare schemes including education, skill development, health, tourism connectivity, and transportation facilities. Droupadi Murmu Plays Carrom Video: President Interacts and Shares Light Moments With School Children During Her Visit to Swami Vivekananda Vidya Mandir in Silvassa; Heartwarming Clip Goes Viral.

She said that Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established to educate tribal children. She was happy to note that more than 100 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established in Odisha, including 23 schools in the Mayurbhanj district.

She expressed confidence that after getting education from those schools, tribal children would be able to give quality contribution to the progress of society and country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)