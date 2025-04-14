New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, commemorating Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, paid floral tributes to his statue at Prerna Sthal in Parliament premises on Monday.

President Murmu was joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, several Union Ministers, and leaders from the Congress Party.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Piyush Goyal, BJP president JP Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and multiple other leaders were present at the premises to pay tribute to the architect of the Constitution.

President Murmu was seen paying floral tributes to the statue of BR Ambedkar and receiving items from representatives of the Buddhist community.

Earlier today, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Abmedkar's legacy, he asserted that it was the ideals of Ambedkar which have strengthened and accelerated the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realizing the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmnirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister said.

He also emphasised that it is due to his inspiration that the country continues to strive towards realizing the dream of social justice today.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Haryana today to launch several developmental projects on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.On this day, people pay their respects to Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. 'Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights. (ANI)

