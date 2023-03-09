Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Punjab's Amritsar for a day-long visit, paid obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib.

She prayed for continued development, peace and harmony in the country.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy Scolds Woman for Not Wearing 'Bindi' on Women's Day, Gets Slammed After Video Goes Viral.

The President also participated in langar with devotees.

Earlier in the day, Murmu was welcomed by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the airport.

Also Read | Cyber Crime: Delhi Police Arrests Three For Defrauding Banks Through Fake Documents To Buy Cars and Sell Them for Profit.

Taking to his social media handle, CM Mann wrote, "The President of the country Mrs Draupadi Murmu ji was warmly welcomed on her arrival at Sri Amritsar Sahib... Today we will show President ji a religious, historical, cultural and heritage glimpse at Guru Nagar..."

Her flight back to the national capital took off from Amritsar at 4.30 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)