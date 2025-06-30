Bareilly(UP), Jun 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute to be held at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium here on Monday, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, two governors and as many Union ministers are also expected to attend the event.

"After President Murmu's arrival at the airport from Delhi, she will be formally welcomed by the chief minister and Governor Anandiben Patel," said IVRI Director Triveni Dutt.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI), located at Izatnagar in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh, is dedicated for research and development in the field of veterinary and animal sciences.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, and ICAR Director General Mangi Lal Jat will also attend the event, Dutt said.

Security arrangements are in full swing for the presidential visit.

Gangwar, who hails from Bareilly, had visited IVRI on Saturday to personally review the arrangements.

Extensive security has been deployed for the President's visit, including five superintendents of police, nine additional superintendents of police, 18 circle officers, 55 inspectors, 250 sub-inspectors, 300 female constables, 700 male head constables and four companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), the official said.

