Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 5 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu who will embark on an Assam visit from Thursday, will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station on April 8.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu will visit Assam from April 6 to 8.

On April 7, the President will inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park.

Later at Guwahati, she will flag off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023. On the same day, she will also grace the function being organized to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati.

On April 8, President Murmu will fly in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft from Tezpur Air Force Station. (ANI)

