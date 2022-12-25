Amaravati, Dec 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Srisailam temple in Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate a project of the Tourism Department 'Prasad' on Monday, officials said on Sunday.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor in Holiday Spirit, Clicks Picture With Ranbir Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji and Pooja Bhatt (View Pic).

Murmu will be reaching the temple town in chopper from Hyderabad, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth, Minor Girl Jump Before Moving Train After Being Scolded by Family, Dies.

She is scheduled to offer special prayers at the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika temples in Srisailam.

The Nandyal district police are making the security arrangements for the President.

Murmu will arrive in Hyderabad on December 26 as part of the five-day southern sojourn.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)