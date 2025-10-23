Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] October 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a bust of former President of India, late K R Narayanan, and paid floral tributes at Kerala Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the President lauded Narayanan's rich legacy of morality, integrity, compassion, and democratic spirit.

"I consider it an honour to unveil the bust of Late Shri K R Narayanan here at Raj Bhavan today. I would like to thank Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, Former President of India, under whose guidance this initiative has been taken. I am sure that his memory will inspire people to uphold the values of equality, integrity and public service that he stood for," Murmu said in a post on the President of India's X handle.

President Murmu praised late K R Narayanan's inspiring journey, highlighting his academic excellence, distinguished Indian Foreign Service career, and commitment to peace, justice, and inclusion as a Parliamentarian, Union Minister, and India's President.

"Late Shri K R Narayanan's life is a story of courage, perseverance, and self-belief. Through immense dedication and the power of education, he went on to occupy the highest constitutional office of our nation. His academic excellence was a symbol of what determination and opportunity can accomplish when guided by purpose. Before entering politics, Shri K R Narayanan built a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service. Shri Narayanan upheld India's values of peace, justice, and cooperation with utmost sincerity. After his diplomatic career, he was elected to Parliament and went on to serve as Union Minister. He was always steadfast to the principles of fairness and inclusion," Murmu said.

The President highlighted former President K.R. Narayanan's deep connection to Kerala, emphasising his inspiration from the state's social progress, education, and inclusivity.

She noted that Narayanan remained rooted in his heritage despite holding the highest office. Murmu underscored his belief in education as a universal right and emphasised the importance of human values.

President Murmu further emphasised that as India progresses towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens, particularly the weakest and most marginalised, is crucial for realising their dreams. (ANI)

