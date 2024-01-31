New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday hailed President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament, stating that the speech reflected how India has "moved forward" in every field in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy told ANI, "After listening to the President's address, there is no need (for the BJP) to campaign for the elections."

"She presented the numerical data of how India has moved forward in every field in the 10 years of PM Modi's leadership...," Reddy added.

Union Minister and President of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Pashupati Kumar Paras, told ANI, "The president's speech was about the benefit of all sections. We are happy with her address."

Meanwhile, opposition leaders questioned the president's speech, terming it an "BJP election manifesto."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI, "The President speaks what the government asks her to speak... 10 years ago, PM Modi spoke of employment, inflation, corruption, and farmers' income. The president has never spoken on any of these issues... The price rise is increasing, unemployment is increasing, and the farmers are miserable..."

Congress MP K Suresh said, "The President's address is only for the BJP election manifesto. Whatever the BJP wants to campaign for in the forthcoming election, that was said in the house..."

President Droupadi Murmu, in her first address in the new Parliament building on Wednesday, said the government has kept inflation under control despite global challenges and did not allow the burden on people to increase.

"The world has faced two wars and Covid-19 in the past few years. Despite the global crises, my government kept inflation under control across the country and did not put the burden on the citizens," the President said in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

The President said 2023 was a historic year for the country when it maintained the momentum to be the fastest-growing major economy.

"The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters," she said. (ANI)

