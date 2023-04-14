Bhubaneswar, Apr 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Odia New Year.

“I wish prosperity and happiness to the beloved people of Odisha on the occasion of this Odia New Year, I extend my heartfelt greetings,” Murmu wrote on Twitter in Odia language.

“Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year. Have a healthy and happy year ahead," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also extended greetings to the people of the state.

“My greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of sacred Maha Bisuba Sankranti and Odia New Year. May the immense grace of Lord Jagannath bring new opportunities and possibilities for everyone in this New Year,” Patnaik tweeted.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Lord Hanuman on the occasion at the Puri beach to greet people.

Special rituals were performed at the Jagannath temple in Puri where astrologers recited the new ‘panjika'(almanac) before the trinity — Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra.

'Maha Bishuba Sankranti' is also called ‘Pana Sankranti' in Odisha, as ‘Pana' — a sweet drink prepared with fruits, sugar, ‘chenna', cashew and spices — is distributed among the people.

People perform special pujas on this day, which is also celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti in the state.

Devotees also take baths in rivers to mark the day.

