New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has accorded sanction for the prosecution of RJD Chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the alleged money laundering case of land-for-jobs in Indian Railways, top sources said on Thursday.

The President has accorded the sanction under Section 197(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (now Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The FIR alleges that Lalu Prasad Yadav, during his tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, engaged in corrupt practices by appointing Group D substitutes in exchange for land parcels. These properties were allegedly transferred by job aspirants or their families and later registered in the names of Lalu Yadav's family members, either directly or indirectly.

The candidates or their family members were told to transfer land as bribe in return for jobs in Indian Railways as per FIR. These land parcels were directly or indirectly, registered in name of family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The CBI has also filed three charge sheets and supplementary chargesheets in the matter.

It is worthwhile mentioning that the ED has filed its Prosecution Complaint (PC) on January 8, 2024, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, against Amit Katyal and family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav viz., Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, and two associated companies A K Infosystems Private Limited, A B Exports Pvt Ltd before the Special Court (PMLA), New Delhi in the matter.

Further, a supplementary prosecution complaint against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and others, was also filed before Special Court on August 6, 2024. The cognizance of the said prosecution complaints against Lalu Prasad Yadav and family members has already been taken by the Special Court. (ANI)

