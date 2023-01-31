New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): CPI(M) Floor Leader in Rajya Sabha Elmaram Kareem, MP, on Tuesday said that the President's address to both Houses of Parliament today was very disappointing.

CPI(M) MP Kareem said that the President's speech has become nothing more than a narrative of the corporate appeasement policies of the BJP government ruling at the Centre. In the nineteen-page speech, there is no mention of the words worker or labour. It does not mention anything about the agriculture sector of India, he said.

"It endorses the fact that the union government does not stand with the downtrodden of the country. It is sad that the problems faced by the people or the challenges the country is facing today are not part of the President's speech. It prides itself on having a stable government in the centre for two consecutive terms and turns a blind eye to unconstitutional interventions by governors destabilising the state governments," said Kareem.

CPI(M) Upper House MP from Kerala said that while thanking the people for giving a stable government in the centre for two consecutive terms, it does not see the horse-trading of the BJP, which came to power in many states of the country by subverting the people's mandate.

"Many of the projects mentioned in the speech to praise the interventions made by the government in the fields of infrastructural development, poverty alleviation and women empowerment are actually only announcements that were not useful to the common people in any way. How can a government, which follows the policy of selling off the public sector undertakings and the country's wealth lead the country to progress?" he added

He said that the job opportunities of the educated youth are constantly being cut, the rights of the workers are being taken away one by one, and the deliberate attempts to destroy the religious harmony and unity of the country were not being mentioned here. The BJP government, which has cheated the farmers, is trying to implement policies to hand over the country's agriculture sector to corporates. Not only that the government is not ready to fulfil any of the assurances given while ending the farmers' strike, but they are also doing the exact opposite to it.

"The brief of this speech is that the central policy of providing all facilities to the country while the corporates are looting the entire wealth of the country is leading to the progress of the country. At this level, the President's speech, which turns a blind eye to the realities of our nation, is disappointing and extremely unfortunate" he added. (ANI)

