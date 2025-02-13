New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has imposed President's Rule in Manipur after receiving a report from the state Governor.

The decision, exercised under Article 356 of the Constitution, means that the state's administrative functions will now be directly controlled by the President through the Governor.

Also Read | PM Modi in US Today: United States To Prioritise Defence, Energy Sales to India, Says White House Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump Meet.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India issued by Union Home Ministry, states that the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will be transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the state government's authority.

Under this order, the Governor's powers will now be exercised by the President; the state legislature's authority will be assumed by Parliament; and specific articles of the Constitution, including those concerning legislative procedures and governance, have been suspended to ensure smooth central administration.

Also Read | BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal for Renaming 'CMO Delhi' X Account to 'Arvind Kejriwal at Work'; Seeks LG Vinai Saxena's Intervention.

President's Rule is typically imposed when a state government is deemed incapable of functioning as per constitutional norms. The move follows political instability and law-and-order concerns in Manipur. The suspension of legislative powers means that all state laws and decisions will now be made under central authority, either by Parliament or the President.

The imposition of President's Rule can last up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval. During this period, the central government will oversee governance, and fresh elections may be called to elect new assembly.

The move comes days after, N Biren Singh resigned from his position as the Chief Minister of Manipur on February 9. His resignation came amid prolonged ethnic violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in at hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)