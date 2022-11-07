New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): After Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act wrote another letter to Delhi LG Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena requesting the CBI probe against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), his lawyer AK Singh said that Sukesh was getting threats to withdraw the complaint.

"It is a subsequent complaint with the new angle that after the first complaint, threat and pressure on him (Sukesh) to withdraw the complaint has increased. The pressure is by Satyendar Jain and ex-DG Prisons Sandeep Goel," Advocate AK Singh said on Monday.

In his latest letter to Delhi LG, Chandrashekhar wrote, "I request you to direct an urgent CBI investigation and allow me to file FIR as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed," he wrote.

Alleging that he is being threatened by AAP leader Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail after his complaint to the Delhi L-G went public, he said, "After my last application was released on media, from last two days there has been a severe threat that I have been receiving from the jail administration on behalf of Mr Satyendar Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel."

AK Singh further said, "The letter has 3 names - Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gehlot at whose farmhouse the Rs 50 Cr deal took place as per the allegation in the 2nd complaint. There should be a fair inquiry. The purpose of the letter is that the matter be handed over to CBI."

Sukesh also alleged that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south India.

"If I was the country's biggest thug then why during 2016 when I personally delivered Rs 50 crores to Mr Satyendra Jain in the presence of Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening, Mr Kejriwal and Mr Jain had visited me for the dinner at Hyatt, Bhikaji Kama Place where I was staying," he alleged in the letter.

"Kejriwal Ji why you forced me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 cr to the party in return of seats," reads Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter that has been confirmed by his lawyer.

Earlier in his letter to Delhi LG, Sukesh had alleged that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore "protection money" to the Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyender Jain.

He had also sought direction to the investigation agency to file a case on a complaint which has been also given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"I am ready to give all evidence supporting my Complaint against Satyender Jain of AAP. I am also ready to record my 164 Statement before Court and Judge. But the truth has to be out, as I am not able to keep it inside me anymore, I am being harassed, they and their so-called honest government have to be exposed and shown that even in Jail they are involved high-level corruption," he said in a letter confirmed by his lawyer.

He further said, "I have been lodged in Delhi jail since 2017 for the case under PC Act and a few economical offences. I have been associated with AIADMK, the Sasikala faction politically involved in Tamil Nadu and have been in the business of Construction, media, mining and corporate lobbying."

The BJP launched a fresh attack on the AAP after Sukesh's letter.

Latching onto Chandrashekhar's allegations, BJP Delhi unit's President Adesh Gupta called AAP's Satyendar Jain Arvind Kejriwal's "Vasooli Agent".

In his letter dated last month, Chandrashekar claimed that the AAP has promised him an important post in the party in the south zone and also to help him to be nominated to Rajya Sabha following the expansion.

"I (Sukesh) have known, Satyender Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crores to AAP in the promise of giving me an important post in the party in the south zone and also helping me to be nominated to Rajaya Sabha following the expansion," said Chandrashekhar.

The conman said that all the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chaturwedi. (ANI)

