After holding a a road-show in Nagpur, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the coming 2.5 years are meant for 'Karma Yoga.' "We will work round the clock to make Maharashtra the No 1 state in the country," he said. Fadnavis said, "We'll not only complete these 2.5 years in power but will also form a govt with a majority for the next 5 years."

