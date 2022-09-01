New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Nuakhai and wished that this unique festival of love, devotion and harmony brings happiness, peace and prosperity to all.

Nuakhai is an agrarian festival where the first crop of the field is offered to the goddess in western districts of the state and people seek blessings of elders in each household.

The festival is observed mostly in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

"Nuakhai Juhar. On the occasion of Nuakhai, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the brothers and sisters of Odisha, especially the brothers and sisters of western Odisha. It is my sincere wish that this unique festival of love, devotion and harmony brings happiness, peace and prosperity to all," Murmu tweeted in Odia.

