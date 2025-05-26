New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is organising the 'prhAI: Conclave on AI in Education', a two-day policy event to be held on May 27 and 28, 2025, in New Delhi, the CPRG said in a release said on Monday.

According to the release, the Conclave will bring together policymakers, academicians, and entrepreneurs to explore and harness AI's catalytic power in redefining India's education ecosystem. The event will be graced by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, as the chief guest.

In a curtain-raiser interaction ahead of the Conclave, Dr. Ramanand, Director, CPRG, elaborated on the importance of the event: "AI in education is not just a technological or institutional shift but a societal one. Responding to this shift requires a holistic and inclusive conversation with all stakeholders. The prhAI Conclave is an attempt to create that space."

The Conclave will address key themes at the intersection of AI, education, and employability, spanning inclusive learning, institutional resilience, future-ready universities, and skilling for an AI-driven workforce.

Notable speakers and guests include Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Ashish Sood, Delhi Minister of Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education and Training and Technical Education; Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of India and Chairman of University Grants Commission; Chamu Krishna Shastry, Chairman of Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti; Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi; Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission; Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Vice-Chairman of University Grants Commission; Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of National Educational Technology Forum; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Info Edge and Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Former CEO of Prasar Bharti.

The Conclave serves as a platform to align policy, practice, and vision, laying the groundwork for an inclusive and future-ready education ecosystem. Over the two days of dialogue, it aims to arrive at clear and actionable recommendations that can support ongoing policy efforts in the domain of AI and education policy.

This initiative is part of CPRG's broader Future of Society initiative, which examines how emerging technologies like AI are reshaping institutions and societal behaviour. Notably, CPRG was the only Indian non-governmental organisation to host an official side event at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025. Several of the efforts under this initiative have been recognised at premier global platforms, including the Belgrade GPAI Summit 2024. (ANI)

