Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the TMC will stage demonstrations across the state on April 4-5 to protest against the Centre's decision to hike prices of medicines.

Banerjee also demanded an immediate rollback of the price rise of medicines.

“I am shocked at the decision to hike prices of medicines. It cannot be accepted. I call for immediate withdrawal of the price rise,” she told reporters at the state secretariat here.

The CM said her party, the Trinamool Congress, will hold protests in “every block and ward” on April 4-5 against the decision to hike prices of medicines.

Banerjee also appealed to people of all communities to maintain peace during Ram Navami, and not pay heed to any rumours.

