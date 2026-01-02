New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2(ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended deep condolences to the family of BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal of the Faridpur Assembly Constituency after his death resulted from a sudden heart attack during a meeting.

In a post on X, PM Modi called his death an "irreparable loss" to the party and recalled his commitment towards public welfare.

Also Read | UPPSC Exams Not to Be Held in Prayagraj in January Due to Major Magh Mela Bathing Dates Including Makar Sankranti, Basant Panchami.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shyam Bihari Lal Ji, the MLA from Faridpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was a dedicated BJP leader committed to public welfare, and his passing has caused an irreparable loss to the party. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!" he wrote.

UP Minister Arun Kumar, who was also present in the meeting with the late BJP MP, stated that Lal was diabetic and died due to a severe heart attack.

Also Read | Dharmshala College Student Death: College Professor, 3 Women Students Booked in Himachal Pradesh on 'Ragging-to-Death' Charge.

"I am deeply saddened by his death. We were in the meeting together, then I left, and he stayed with the others when it happened. He was very intellectual and always upfront in public welfare. He was diabetic, and a severe heart attack struck him," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath paid tribute to the late BJL leader.

"The sudden demise of the MLA Shyam Bihari Lal Ji from the Faridpur Assembly Constituency of Bareilly District is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted a place at His divine feet and that the grieving family be bestowed with the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he wrote on X.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda also remembered Lal's dedication to work and extended condolences to his grieving family.

In an X post, he said, "The news of the sudden demise of Shyam Bihari Lal Ji, the MLA from the Faridpur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. Shyam Bihari Lal Ji was a dedicated worker of the BJP. His departure is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti!" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)