New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasions of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, praying for the health, wealth and peace of everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest greetings of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali to all family members across the country. May this divine occasion, connected to Indian culture and spirituality, bring happiness, peace, health, and prosperity to everyone. May our sacred tradition associated with holy baths, charity, aarti, and worship illuminate everyone's life."

Also Read | Did a Tiger Attack a Man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand? Viral Reel Claiming Tiger Attack at National Park Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Devotees thronged Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar early Wednesday to take a holy dip in the Ganga River, a ritual believed to cleanse sins and bring prosperity and wash away sins.

In Bihar, a massive traffic snarl was observed on Digha AIIMS Road in Patna early in the morning, following a large gathering of devotees at Ganga Ghat.

Also Read | New York Mayoral Election 2025: Zohran Mamdani's Mother Mira Nair and Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar Beam With Pride, Celebrate His Historic Victory With Heartfelt Reactions (View Posts).

Meanwhile, in Odisha, devotees gathered at Puri's historic Narendra Pokhari to participate in the traditional Boit Vandana (boat festival) celebrations associated with Kartik Purnima.

The traditional Boit Vandana festival, celebrated with enthusiasm across Odisha, holds deep historical and cultural significance. On this day, devotees gather near rivers, ponds, and seashores to set afloat miniature boats made of banana stems, paper, and thermocol, symbolising the ancient maritime trade connections Odisha once had with Southeast Asian countries such as Java, Sumatra, and Bali.

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month, is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. The day also marks the birth of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across India, devotees celebrate the occasion with spiritual fervour, lighting lamps, decorating temples, and organising religious fairs.

The festival paints a vibrant picture as devotees chant prayers and float illuminated miniature boats on the water's surface, creating a mesmerising spectacle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)