New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his birthday, and wished him longevity and good health.

"Birthday wishes to Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. He is respected for his rich knowledge of the law as well as his intellect and wit. He is making numerous efforts to make our Parliament more productive. Praying for his long and healthy life," the PM tweeted.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu also greeted the Vice President on his birthday and offered cordial wishes of health and prosperity in the service of the country.

The President took to Twitter and stated, "My best wishes to Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday. May God always bless him with good health and a long life in the service of the nation."

Dhankhar was sworn in as India's 14th vice president on August 11, 2022.

Born on May 18, 1951, in an agrarian household in a village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar completed his school education at Sainik School, Chittorgarh. After finishing his graduation in physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan. Despite being a first-generation professional, he became one of the leading lawyers in the state.

Dhankhar has practised in both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India. He entered public life after getting elected as a Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections on a Janata Dal ticket. He also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. His politics was initially influenced by former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

Dhankhar, who belongs to the Jat community, later shifted focus to state politics and was elected to the Rajasthan Assembly in 1993 from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district.

Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019. He resigned from the post of West Bengal Governor on July 17 after his name was announced as the vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)

