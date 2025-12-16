Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on December 20 and 21. During his 2-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bamboo Orchids Terminal 2 at Guwahati Airport in Assam on December 20 and will lay the foundation stone of a new brownfield ammonia-urea complex at Namrup with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore on December 21.

According to an official statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that, the Prime Minister will also visit the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati and will visit Swahid Smarak Khetra at Pachim Boragaon in Guwahati to pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement.

The Bamboo Orchids Terminal 2 at Guwahati Airport is inspired by the kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and local bamboo.

The design of this unique terminal was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Advantage Assam 2.0.

The new terminal at Guwahati Airport, which is built to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, will catalyse economic integration and inclusive growth across all eight states of the North Eastern region.

Meanwhile, On December 14 Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Namrup fertiliser complex in Dibrugarh district to review on-ground preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit, when he will lay the foundation stone for the fourth fertiliser plant at Namrup.

The new brownfield ammonia-urea complex will be set up at the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) with an investment exceeding ₹10,000 crore. The project is widely seen as a landmark step toward strengthening Assam's industrial base and improving fertiliser availability across the Northeast and eastern India.

During the site visit, Sonowal assessed logistical arrangements, security preparedness and overall readiness for the Prime Minister's programme. Sonowal also reviewed the progress of preliminary works and coordinated with officials to ensure that all preparations for the foundation-laying ceremony are completed smoothly and on time.

