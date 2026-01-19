NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], January 19: Chitkara University strengthened its global footprint at the Junicorns 2026 Global Innovation Summit - International Finals in Dubai, with five university-incubated startups representing India on the international stage. Their selection reflects the scale, seriousness, and global readiness of Chitkara University's entrepreneurial ecosystem, grounded in market relevance, execution strength, and long-term value creation.

At the international finals, the startups presented their ventures before a global audience of investors, industry leaders, ecosystem enablers, and institutional stakeholders. The engagement moved beyond pitching into focused discussions on scalability, cross-border expansion, and sustainable growth, resulting in valuable global market insights, mentorship, and early commercial and collaboration interest.

Among the participating ventures, Klakoach, a Chitkara University-incubated startup, received special recognition at the summit for its strong problem clarity, market understanding, and execution-driven approach. In another significant outcome, Archlab Techfab Pvt. Ltd. secured multiple commercial orders from the Group Chairman of a Dubai-based multinational corporation, underlining tangible market validation at a global platform.

The journey from the National Finals in Hyderabad to the International Finals in Dubai demonstrates the preparedness of Chitkara University startups to compete and perform in international markets. The ecosystem emphasises building strong fundamentals that enable startups to engage confidently with global stakeholders.

The university delegation was led by Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University. The delegation participated in focused dialogues with global leaders and ecosystem enablers on institution-led innovation, international partnerships, and the role of universities in supporting scalable enterprises.

During the summit, Dr. Madhu Chitkara was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the President of the International Startup Foundation, recognising her sustained contribution to education, entrepreneurship, and nation-building on a global platform.

"Global platforms like Junicorns test the depth of a startup, not just its pitch. Our teams demonstrated clarity, execution capability, and readiness to engage with international markets," said Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University.

Chitkara University's participation at Junicorns 2026 highlights its continued focus on building startups that are prepared to compete, collaborate, and scale across global markets.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a distinguished private institution known for its commitment to fostering academic excellence, research, and innovation across various disciplines. With a focus on creating leaders of tomorrow, the university offers a wide array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to succeed in an ever-evolving global landscape.

For more information visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

