New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Sunday that when the world moves towards tension, the principles of Lord Mahavir, to live and let live, play an important role in reducing tension.

Congratulating the people of the Jain community on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Meghwal said, "The principles of Lord Mahavir are relevant even today. The principle of live and let live is very important and relevant. Anekantavada and Syadvada, these two pillars of our Jain philosophy, have been the subject of discussion among many thinking beings in the world."

"When the world moves towards tension, these two principles play an important role in reducing tension. On this occasion, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, I welcome and congratulate all of you," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released a commemorative stamp and coin at the inauguration of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav on the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday.

He emphasised India's commitment to global well-being and stated that India is not only the oldest living civilization in the world but also a safe heaven for humanity, adding that the country thinks not for itself alone but for the whole of humanity.

Addressing the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, PM Modi said, "India is not only the oldest living civilization in the world but also a safe haven for humanity."

"Yeh Bharat he hain jo aham nahi vayam ki sochta hain," the Prime Minister said.

"It is India which thinks not for itself but for the whole...It thinks not of ego but of delusion. It does not believe in the limit, but in the infinite. India talks about policy and destiny. It talks about the God in the living being," PM Modi said.

He further emphasised the importance of strengthening the values of 'Astey' (non-stealing) and 'Ahinsa' (non-violence) in society.

"We must work to strengthen the spirits of 'Astey' and 'Ahinsa' in our society. I am sure that your support will make the resolve for Bharat's Vikas Yatra stronger than ever before. 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai'!" PM Modi said.

Extending his wishes on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the Prime Minister said, "To be part of such a programme during the hustle and bustle of elections is comforting." (ANI)

