Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) An inmate serving a life imprisonment in the district jail here died due to heart attack, police said on Saturday.

Jaichand, a resident of Malpur village in Sikandrabad area here, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and was in the district jail since June, 2015, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Hit by Heavy Monsoon Rains and Thunderstorm, Video Shows Waterlogging in Teen Murti and Janpath Areas.

The inmate complained of chest pain at around 11.30 am on Saturday morning and was rushed to the jail hospital, from where he was referred to the district hospital, police said.

In the district hospital, doctors said he had dead due to heart attack.

Also Read | Job News Alert: Indian Railways to Hold Exams For 1.4 Lakh Posts From December 15.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)