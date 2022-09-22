Baloda Bazar (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Under a fresh initiative by the Chhattisgarh government, jailed prisoners in Baloda Bazar are being trained to cultivate mushrooms in jail, which is making them opt for a better life once they get out.

Collector R Bansal told ANI that the flagship government is making prisoners opt for a better life and start farming once they go back to their villages.

"Mushroom cultivation and vermicompost have been started in jail. This is being done under the flagship program of the government. As a result of this initiative, the released prisoners are going back to their villages and starting farming there. The initiative is making them opt for a better life," the Collector said. (ANI)

