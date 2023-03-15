New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old helper of a private bus was arrested for allegedly killing his colleague following a quarrel in east Delhi's Farsh Bazaar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, both the accused and the deceased worked as helpers in a bus and nobody knew their real names and addresses.

The accused had made a phone call last year to his native place which helped police to nab him, they said.

On March 8, police got information regarding a body with a head injury near Keshav Park, CBD Ground. A stone with blood marks and a knife were recovered from the spot, police said.

During investigation, the deceased was identified as Mohit Mehra, who was living in Shahdara and originally hailed from Amritsar in Punjab, they said.

Police checked CCTV footage and found that a suspect was going towards Vivek Vihar railway station. Thereafter, the accused was identified as Paggal alias Baby, a vagabond of the Anand Vihar area. Nobody knew about his real name and address, a senior police officer said.

When police questioned several people, they came across a man who claimed that the accused had made a call from his mobile phone to home to enquire about the health of his mother, another officer said, adding that the police found that he had called his uncle in Farukhabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The suspect was identified as Nabi Mohammad, a resident of Farukhabad, and was arrested from his hometown, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Mohammad revealed that he and deceased Mohit were helpers in a private bus. On Holi, a quarrel broke out between them and he killed Mohit using a knife and a stone, the DCP said.

The accused is a vagabond and worked as cook, helper, sweeper in restaurants, buses etc, police added.

