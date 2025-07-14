Pune, July 14 (PTI) A 32-year-old executive, who had hitched a motorcycle ride while going to the office, was killed when the two-wheeler skidded and he was thrown under the wheels of a truck in the Chakan area of Pune on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Gajanan Bolkekar, had been working as an HR (admin) executive at a firm in the Chakan MIDC area for over a year.

"As he was running late for work, Bolkekar hitched a ride on a motorcycle," a Mahalunge police station official said.

A viral video of the incident shows the motorcycle attempting to overtake the truck from the wrong side before the rider loses his balance.

"Bolkekar came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot, while the rider escaped with minor injuries," the officer added.

