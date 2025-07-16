New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Aimed at transforming access to advanced neurological and spine care in the region, a private hospital has announced the launch of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS) in Gurugram.

The institute offers a multidisciplinary clinical model integrating neurologists, spine surgeons, psychiatrists, psychologists and rehabilitation experts, according to a statement.

It also said that MAIINS is equipped with robotic-assisted spine surgery systems, advanced neuro-monitoring tools and dedicated neuro ICUs, aiming to provide seamless care across pre-operative, operative and post-operative stages.

The institute will follow a clinic-based model to facilitate early detection and continuity of care for conditions such as memory disorders, vertigo, movement disorders and chronic neuro pain, the statement added.

"With the launch of this institute, we take another significant step toward building specialised, outcome-driven Centres of Excellence that redefine accessibility, clinical leadership, and patient trust in neuro care across the region," said Dr Raajiv Singhal, managing director and group CEO of Marengo Asia Hospitals.

Gupta said MAIINS is committed to improving early diagnosis, integrating mental health into neuro care and strengthening long-term disease management.

"Our objective is to bring together clinical depth, advanced infrastructure and a preventive approach to neurological and spine health," he added.

The institute will also focus on community-based mental health and geriatric neurology, with initiatives such as a Partial Hospitalisation Programme (PHP) offering support for stress and anxiety, and elderly-focused outreach to improve follow-up care and treatment compliance, it said.

