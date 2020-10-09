New Delhi, October 9: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday issued an advisory to private television channels to adhere by Programme Code under Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995 under which no programme should contain half-truths, obscene and defamatory content, among other regulations.

The Ministry has also directed the private satellite TV channels that no programme should contain content that criticises, maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral life of the country. Rigged TRP Case: Delhi High Court to Hear Plea to Restrain Arnab Goswami And His TV Channel From Broadcasting News on Investigations Into Criminal Cases.

The Ministry drew reference to the Delhi High Court order in the matter of Rakul Preet Singh vs Union of India where the court stated, "It is hoped that the media houses and television channels would show restraint in their reporting and abide by the provisions of the Programme Code as also the various guidelines, both statutory and self-regulatory, while making any report in relation to the petitioner."

