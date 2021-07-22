Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Amid speculation over a possible change in leadership in the Karnataka BJP, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he is privileged to be a "loyal worker of BJP". He also urged his followers not to "indulge in protests and indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party".

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party," he said in a Tweet.

The statement came amid strong speculations of leadership change in the Karnataka government.

The 78-year-old visited Delhi earlier this week and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other party leaders, including national president JP Nadda and union ministers Amit Shah and Rajanath Singh.

Earlier on Saturday, Yediyurappa strongly denied having tendered his resignation amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka.

"There is no truth in it... Not at all, not at all.." Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi when asked if he had resigned, adding that in the meeting with PM Modi, only Karnataka's development was discussed. (ANI)

