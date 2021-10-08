New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the attack on Kashmiri people by terrorists and urged the Centre to provide security to Kashmiris.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Attack on our sisters and brothers is painful and should be condemned. During these tough times, we are standing with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers."

Also Read | EV Maker Tesla Reportedly Moving Headquarters From California to Texas.

She further said, "The Central government should ensure safety and security to all the Kashmiri people."

The union territory has reported several terror attacks in the last three days.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Friend; Accused Absconding.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)