New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the lack of compensation for the victims of the Wayanad landslide, emphasising that the Central government's inaction sends a negative message to the entire country, particularly to those who have lost everything.

"We have given representations to the PM and the Home Minister. The devastation in Wayanad is complete. The affected people have lost absolutely everything. In such circumstances, if the Centre cannot step up, it sends a very bad message to the entire country and especially to the victims," she said.

Expressing her disappointment, Priyanka noted that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and promises of aid, the Central government has failed to provide funds for the affected people, even four months later.

"The PM visited and met the victims. After that, when I met the victims, they expressed hope that they might receive some relief. Now, four months have passed, and that relief has not materialised," the Wayanad MP said.

She added that she has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to rise above politics and recognise the pain and suffering of the affected people.

"I have appealed to the Home Minister, and he listened to us kindly. I urged him to rise above politics and truly recognise the pain and suffering of the affected people. On behalf of all Kerala MPs, we appealed to the Union Home Minister to consider this matter very seriously. He assured us that he would provide details of both what has been done and what can be done," she said.

The landslides, triggered by torrential rains in June this year, caused significant devastation in Wayanad, claiming hundreds of lives across Kerala. The affected areas included Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala villages in the Meppadi panchayat of Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on November 28, wore a traditional Kerala Kasavu saree for the occasion and took her oath while holding a copy of the Constitution. She secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The Wayanad seat was previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there in this year's general elections. (ANI)

