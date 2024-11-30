New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit her constituency Wayanad in Kerala on Saturday for the first time after taking oath as the member of Parliament.

Priyanka will be accompanied by her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi during her maiden visit as MP.

Gandhis were seen leaving from their residences in the national capital earlier in the day.

She will also address a joint public rally in Wayanad alongside other public engagements.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi ji are scheduled to attend a joint public meeting and other public engagements in Wayanad," Congress said in a post on X.

The public meeting is scheduled later in the day at Mukkam in the Thiruvambadi Assembly constituency of Kozhikode district.

Subsequently, receptions will be held for her at Karulai in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Eranad by 2.15 pm, 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm respectively, as per the schedule shared by Congress earlier.

The Congress General Secretary took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha earlier on November 28 while holding a copy of the Constitution. Priyanka was seen wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree as she took oath as the representative from the southern state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year's general elections. (ANI)

