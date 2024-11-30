Bareilly, November 30: A tragic incident unfolded in the Mirganj area of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh when a newlywed woman died in a geyser explosion while bathing at her in-laws’ home. The mishap occurred on Wednesday evening, just five days after her wedding to Deepak Yadav of Pipalsana Chaudhary village.

The deceased, originally from Kale Ka Nagla village in Bulandshahr, had recently moved to her new home after her marriage on November 22. According to the family, she went to bathe but did not emerge for an extended period. Growing concerned, her husband and relatives repeatedly called out to her. When there was no response, they broke open the bathroom door to find her unconscious on the floor, with the geyser in a damaged state. Kanpur Blast: Man Dies, Wife Injured After Cylinder Explodes While Being Unloaded in UP, Investigation Underway (Watch Video).

The family rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The local police were notified, and her body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Delhi Cylinder Blast: 1 Dead As Deadly LPG Cylinder Explosion Blows Away House in Krishna Vihar (See Pics).

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the reason for the explosion, as the circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear. The tragic loss has left the family in deep shock and mourning.

