New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Ahead of vacating her government bungalow, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has invited BJP leader Anil Baluni, who has been allotted the premises for accommodation, along with his wife for a cup of tea.

Vadra had been staying at the 35 Lodhi State bungalow since 1997.

According to sources close to Vadra, the invitation has been sent to Anil Baluni's office through letter and phone but he is yet to respond to it.

A source close to Vadra told ANI that it's a positive gesture from the Congress leader and that she is ready to vacate the premises well within the stipulated time.

Following this, for the time being, she will be staying in her house in Gurugram, after which she is expected to come back to New Delhi, the source added.

It's important to note that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had given a notice to the Congress leader to vacate the accommodation after her Special Protection Group (SPG) protection was withdrawn by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Several Congress leaders had objected to the decision and urged the Centre to revoke the decision after the order came out earlier this month.

Vadra had been asked to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi by August 1 with a government notice stating that her allotment stands cancelled from July 1.

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from July 1. One month concessional period on the same rent up to August 1 is allowed as per rules," said the ministry's notice.

It further added that any stay beyond August 1 by her would attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules. (ANI)

