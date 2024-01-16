New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings to Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on her birthday on Monday.

Taking to 'X', Vadra wrote, "Happy birthday to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Ms @Mayawatiji. Wish you a happy, healthy and long life."

Born on January 15, 1956, Mayawati is the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and is currently serving as the Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which focuses on the upliftment of people belonging to the backward classes.

Mayawati, popularly known as 'Behenji' (elder sister), has also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

She was the first female Scheduled Caste chief minister in India. Her birthday is widely celebrated by her supporters across the country.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav also wished the BSP Chief on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of BSP, Ms. Mayawati," Yadav wrote in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

