New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday morning extended her warm greetings on the occasion of Easter, wishing all joy and hope.

"Wishing you all a joyous and blessed Easter. May the blessings of Lord Jesus fill your hearts with hope, love and joy," Vadra posted on X.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended Easter greetings and said that the occasion symbolises hope and renewal through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a post on X, VP Dhankar wrote,"On this Easter Sunday, I extend solemn greetings to all citizens across India, with special acknowledgement to our Christian communities celebrating this sacred occasion. Easter symbolises hope and renewal through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. His timeless teachings of compassion, forgiveness, and service guide us toward building a harmonious society."

"May this holy day inspire all of us to renew our commitment towards the welfare of the vulnerable and to embodying Christ's message of unconditional love. Let peace and renewal fill our nation's homes and communities," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished everyone a "blessed" and "joyous" Easter. On the occasion, he wished for joy and harmony all around.

"Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because, world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around," PM Modi posted on X.

Easter Sunday is a religious Christian holiday that is observed globally to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and while holidays like Christmas have fixed dates, the date for Easter changes from year to year.

According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified when he rose from the dead.

Around the world, Easter is celebrated in various ways, with many cultures incorporating their own traditions and customs into the holiday. Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. It is a time when Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ. The Passion was the final period of Christ's life in Jerusalem.

It covers the span from when He arrived in Jerusalem to when He was crucified. Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who rose on the third day after being crucified by the Romans, according to the Bible. (ANI)

