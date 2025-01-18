New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, saying that it copied the schemes of the AAP government. She asked whether the manifesto had a stamp of approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he criticised these kinds of welfare schemes as freebies.

"In the BJP manifesto, they made it clear that the welfare services in Delhi will continue. When they adopted Arvind Kejriwal's schemes in their manifesto, it meant that till now Prime Minister Modi was lying by calling our schemes freebies. Does the manifesto released yesterday have Prime Minister Modi's stamp on it?" Priyanka Kakkar asked while talking to ANI.

"Their manifesto was completely silent on the Law and order situation. The gangs of criminals have taken over Delhi. The notorious criminals sitting in Sabarmati jail get murders executed in Delhi, what is their view on this, do they have any plan to do something or not," she added.

Bharatiya Janata Party's National President and Union Minister JP Nadda launched the party's Delhi Assembly election manifesto on Friday.

Among the major promises, the BJP announced a series of welfare initiatives for women, starting with the provision of six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 in financial assistance under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana to ensure the health and well-being of pregnant women.

Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the BJP has proposed monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi, aimed at empowering them economically.

Nadda has called the manifesto a 'foundation for a developed Delhi,' expressing confidence in winning the upcoming assembly election.

Nadda further hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that a BJP government will investigate AAP's alleged corruption.

"Their (AAP's) Mohalla clinic is a den of corruption and a programme to hoodwink people. Fraud lab tests have been conducted in his mohalla clinic and a scam of Rs 300 crore has taken place. When our government comes, all these will be thoroughly investigated," Nadda said.

He further criticised the other promises that Delhi's ruling party has failed to give, claiming that they were not able to fulfil their promise of giving Rs 2100 in Punjab too.

Calling it 'AAPda's track record, he added, "Let me shed some light on AAPda's track record. They promised to give Rs 2100 per month in 2021. They neither gave it here in Delhi nor Punjab. In 2024, they promised to give Rs 1000 per month. As expected, they did not provide it here in Delhi or Punjab. They failed to give subsidy on LPG."

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal also hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party after the latter released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, and alleged that the ruling party has "no ideas or vision" and is only following 'Kejriwal's' governance model'. (ANI)

